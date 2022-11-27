Mumbai: Special measles vaccine drive kicks off on a war footing | UNICEF

Owing to the increasing cases of measles across Maharashtra and related deaths, the Centre has advised beginning vaccination from six months rather than nine months.

The State Government has therefore issued the measles vaccine advisory for children aged between six months and five years, including additional doses, to all districts and corporations.

Administrators have been instructed to focus on surveys, vaccinating the underprivileged, and additional doses in the Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign (MRVC). In the past few months, there have been 658 confirmed measles cases across Maharashtra and 13 deaths; one death is still a suspected case.

After a meeting with the vaccination task force on Friday night, Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare said that session-wise vaccination lists (both doses) of children up to the age of five years should be updated. “Detailed reviews and follow-ups are needed, which can be accomplished by ASHA and Anganwadi workers through door-to-door visits,” he said.

As per the minutes of the meeting, underprivileged children should get boosters at the next scheduled regular immunisation session after updating the list. Greater attention needs to be paid to malnourished children and Anganwadi and health workers need to give them priority during campaigns.

The advisory also includes guidelines for Vitamin A supplement at six months, which will also be administered during doorstep surveys.

For the booster dose in the nine months to five years age group, a list of outbreak areas has been provided. In case of a new outbreak, decisions should be taken by the district-level task force. Care should be taken to promptly record post-immunisation complications during vaccination and remedial action should be taken. The circular also calls for an emergency kit at every vaccination location.

Mr Khandare said, “Regular vaccination should reach every child in all districts. For this, a detailed plan should be available at all levels. The plan should be prepared as per guidelines especially in municipal jurisdictions.”