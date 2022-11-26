Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts grand painting competition; over 9500 students participate

e-Paper Get App
The best 3 pictures of the competition will be honored with prizes and the 100 best pictures will be given incentive certificates.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Over 9500 students participate in the painting competition of NMMC |
Navi Mumbai: More than 9,500 students from across schools in Navi Mumbai participated in the painting competition organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at Nisarg Udyan, Sector 14, Koparkhairane under the ‘Swacch Survekshan 2023’ initiative. The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar was present on the occasion.

As the city has decided to achieve number one in the cleanliness survey, the civic body has been conducting a number of activities. The painting competition was one of them that saw over 9500 students paint a beautiful picture of clean Navi Mumbai.

For the painting competition, there were three topics namely, My City – My Participation, Plastic Free Navi Mumbai and 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The best 3 pictures of the competition will be honored with prizes and the 100 best pictures will be given incentive certificates.

article-image

