Navi Mumbai: Belapur-Mandwa ferry service commences; read for fare details and timings

Water Taxi - Nayan XI | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Inaugural run of Belapur to Mandwa ferry service got 21 passengers on board on Saturday morning. At Belapur, the water taxi has been scheduled at 8 am and will take about 90 minutes to reach Mandwa. To return from the weekend getaway, the service will take off at 6 pm and reach Belapur Jetty at 7.45 pm, which is 105 minutes, as it will be via Domestic Cruise Terminal.

For the upper deck or business class, the fare will be Rs 400 between Navi Mumbai and Mandwa vis-a-vis Rs 300 for the executive class or lower deck of water taxi - Nayan XI.

“We had a soft launch on Saturday and did not publicise our weekend services to Mandwa and return. Going by lack of buzz, having 21 passengers is a good number,” said Captain Rohit Sinha, Director of Nayantara Shipping.

The passenger vessel has 60 seats on the upper deck and 140 on the lower deck.

The passenger services have been scheduled to cater to weekend rush to Alibaug and back.

Only a banner was put up at the Belapur Jetty, a place frequented by morning and evening walkers and joggers. From hereon, the information spread through word of mouth as well as social media and messaging platforms.

In the weekends to come, the operator is hopefully drawing more ridership for this weekend only service.

The operator is awaiting clearance from the government authorities to launch its services between Belapur and Gateway of India, using the same vessel.