Mumbai: Police raid Lower Parel lounge and hookah parlour; 119 detained

Mumbai: A police Enforcement Branch raided a popular lounge and a hookah parlour 'Epitome Global Dining and Bar' located at Mathura Nandan Das mill compound, Lower Parel on Friday midnight and detained119 people.

The raid was carried out after police received information that the accused indulged in illegal activities in the hookah parlour.

During the raid, the police seized Rs 2,37,290 cash and around 1 kg of loose tobacco flavours.

The total 119 accused include 19 waiters, cashier and a manager. The police has also detained 44 male and 46 female customers.

Mumbai police's Enforcement Branch has registered the case at N M Joshi Marg police station, under 336, 34 IPC r/w 4, 7, 20 & 21 Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertising and Trade, Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution regulation) Act 2003,sec.3.

The raid was conducted by ACP Chandrakant Jadhav, Enforcement,CB, SS, Mumbai along with WPI Anita Kadam, API Kanwade & staff.

Further investigation is handed over to concern Police Station.