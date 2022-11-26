Mumbai: Notice served to Bengal Club for making Maha Prasad

File

Mumbai: The BMC has issued a notice to Bengal Club at Shivaji Park in Dadar, directing it to stop cooking and selling food without a license from the health department. The G-North ward officer on Tuesday inspected the club and found six gas cylinders being used to cook on the first floor. Edible oil and other combustible items were also found during the inspection.

Officials said a notice has been sent under section 394 (4) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, which states that unregulated kitchen activities at public places can prove to be dangerous and create nuisance. As per the notice, the club must put a stop to cooking and selling within 24 hours or its equipment would be seized.

Medical Health Officer Virendra Mohite said that the club was preparing ‘Maha Prasad’ in large quantities by using commercial cylinders without permission from the fire and health departments. “Many people, including children, visit Shivaji Park,” he said.

Read Also Mumbai: SEC asks BMC to start work on voter list

Bengal Club Chairman Dilip Das said, “We don’t run any eatery, but perform Kali Puja every new moon day (Amavasya). We called caterers to make Maha Prasad but someone from among us might have complained to the BMC. We have been making Maha Prasad for many years but there have been no complaints. Henceforth, we will not prepare eatables without the BMC’s permission.”

A club member, Dipak Kumar Chattopadhyay said, “On Dec 6 (death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar), many followers visit Shivaji Park. Illegally used gas cylinders can endanger human lives. The authorities must step in and take action against the club. It’s highly condemnable.”

Recently, two persons had sustained severe burn injuries in a cylinder blast at Chhabildas School in Dadar West. The school building was also severely damaged.

Read Also Mumbai: Now BMC invites fresh road concreting tenders worth Rs 6079 cr