Mumbai: SEC asks BMC to start work on voter list

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the BMC to start working on the voters’ list for 227 electoral wards in Mumbai. SEC officials met the BMC on Thursday, directing it to arrange necessary staff from various departments to complete election related work. They will meet again after 15 days to decide on ward reservation.

The Shiv Sena-led civic body was dissolved after its tenure ended in March. It is now being administered by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Factoring in the rise in population, the erstwhile MVA government had decided to increase the wards by nine. There were 227 electoral wards till March 2022, which rose to 236 after the decision. Later, the Shinde-Fadnavis government reduced it back to 227, making the reservation and ward demarcation process infructuous.

