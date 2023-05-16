Mumbai: Speaker Narwekar vows unbiased verdict on disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which gave his position special powers while giving its verdict in the case of disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena Shinde camp MLAs of the Maharashtra Government.

Narwekar said that he will take a decision on the matter as soon as possible and assured that he will not take a decision under anyone’s pressure.

Narwekar has said that he has not received any applications from the Uddhav Thackeray group. "There will be no discrimination while taking a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. I do not pay attention to the statements given outside the Vidhan Bhavan," he added further.

Talking about the timeline of the hearing, he said that he cannot tell the reasonable time by when the hearing will be completed, as the time also varies according to the situation of each case.

Narwekar said, "Around 5 petitions have come to me. We will make 54 MLAs a party and get them heard. The constitution of the Shiv Sena party will be called in the Election Commission. Which political party was there in July 2022, it has to be seen who was representing the authorised party."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Background of 16 MLAs quitting

In June 2022, 16 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the then Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in Maharashtra.

The rebel MLAs skipped a meeting of the legislature party, and disqualification proceedings were initiated against them by the chief whip of the party nominated by Uddhav Thackeray. In response, the rebel MLAs sent a letter to initiate a motion of no confidence against the deputy Speaker, who rejected the plea.

The rebels then approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification proceedings, where a three-judge bench granted an extension of time to the rebels to respond to the notices.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp MLAs left Maharashtra and approached the Governor with allegations of grave threat to life and property. The Governor asked Uddhav Thackeray to call a trust vote, but the CM resigned just before the trust vote and moved the Supreme Court questioning the Governor's action.

This ultimately led to the change in power in the Maharashtra govt forging an alliance with the BJP as Eknath Shinde was made the CM of the state while the rebel MLAs under Shinde's leadership also identified themselves as Shiv Sena. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the Dy CM of the state.