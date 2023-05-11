Uddhav Thackeray on Supreme Court verdict in Sena row case: 'Shinde, Fadnavis should resign after SC rapped them'

Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar at Matoshree |

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday trained his guns at former Governor of Maharashtra BS Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis following the Supreme Court verdict in Sena split case.

The Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced its verdict in case related to Maharashtra Political Crisis in which they held that Governor calling upon then CM Uddhav was not justified and refused him relief saying they cannot quash his voluntary resignation.

Uddhav Thackeray, during a press conference held at his residence Matoshree, said that he is happy with the verdict and that he will continue his fight. He said, "My resignation may be invalid under law. But when it comes to ethics, if this Chief Minister has morals then the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should resign."

When asked whether he thinks he made a mistake be resigning, he refused. He said, "The rebel leaders are 'traitors' who took everything and I did not deem it right for me to undergo test because they showed mistrust and thus I resigned."

"If I had not resigned, I would have become the chief minister again, the court said. But I don't fight for myself. We want to save this country. I am satisfied with one thing. I was saying that this decision is not of Shiv Sena but of democracy," he said.

Speaking on the Governor's role he said, "The open politics of power-hungry people has been destroyed in the court's verdict today. Importantly, the role of the governor was inappropriate. Governor system was a respectable system till now. But after seeing the manner in which the governor is taking decisions, whether the governor system should exist or not should be a big consideration before the Supreme Court."

He welcomed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav who were visiting Matoshree for the first time. He, on the occassion said, "Our efforts are on to unite all opposition parties and people to save democracy. These two have come to strengthen it."