Maharashtra CM Shinde on Supreme Court verdict in Sena split case: 'Truth won today'

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcoming the Supreme Court verdict said, "Today, the truth has won." Taking a swipe at Opposition leaders who label their government as unconstitutional, he said the Supreme Court has recognised that our government is legal. "The truth won today," CM Shinde said at a press conference in Mumbai.

"We have protected our bow and arrow and the party founded on Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts. You on the other hand had pawned your ideals for power, for the seat of Chief Minister," CM Shinde said taking a swipe at Uddhav.

The Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced its verdict in case related to Maharashtra Political Crisis in which they held that Governor calling upon then CM Uddhav was not justified and refused him relief saying they cannot quash his voluntary resignation.

Devendra Fadnavis on SC verdict

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says that he is satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict and that it's democracy and mandate's win. "This is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court," he said.

He presented four points relating to the verdict and highlighted that Supreme Court said that the Governor was not wrong in inviting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and that the incumbent government is constitutional.

"Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) conspiracy has been defeated. Now, no one should doubt that the Maharashtra government is completely legal," Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis added.

He made the statements in a ress conference jointly held by him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following Supreme Court verdict in Shiv Sena split case.

Fadnavis further taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray said that he did not resign because of morality but because he was left red faced after he lost majority.