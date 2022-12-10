Mumbai: Son pre-planned Juhu woman's murder

Representative pic

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of Veena Kapoor–the 74-year-old Juhu resident who was allegedly killed by her son over a long-running property dispute–said that she was strangulated as several injury marks were found on her neck. Sachin Kapoor, 43, was arrested after the body of his mother was recovered from Matheran. Initially, the police suspected that the woman was assaulted with a baseball bat. Even the suspect had told the police that he killed his mother in a fit of rage as she wanted to give the entire property worth around Rs10 crore to her elder son who lives in the US.

However, the post-mortem report suggests that it was well-planned murder and the probe is on. On Friday, the Juhu police went to the Kalpataru building where the deceased lived and even recovered the baseball bat. It has been sent for forensic analysis.

According to sources, the deceased sensed danger from Sachin and had even approached the court to seek permission for installing a CCTV camera at her home. The request was approved by the court. Prior to murder, Sachin had smashed the camera in a bid to destroy the evidence, sources added.

The Free Press Journal tried to contact the elder son who is in Mumbai now to take custody of her mother's body.

