Mumbai: Man kills mom after quarrel, body recovered in Matheran

Mumbai: The police have detained a man and his domestic help for the murder of the former's 72-year-old mother in Juhu over a property dispute. According to the police, Mr Sachin Kapoor, 45, bludgeoned his mother with a cricket bat after which he, along with his domestic help Mr Chhotu Kumar Mandal, dumped her body in Raigad.

Mr Kapoor's mother Ms Veena was living with him in Juhu's Kalpataru Building and the two would have frequent quarrels over petty issues. On Monday morning, the two had another fight over the doorbell being switched off. Later in the day, they had another quarrel during which Mr Kapoor pushed Ms Veena, causing her to fall and lost consciousness. Mr Kapoor then began kicking and punching her, before bludgeoning her with a bat.

After Ms Veena's death, Mr Kapoor stuffed her body in a box with the help of Mr Mandal and moved it to his car for disposal. Meanwhile, Ms Veena's son living in the U.S. tried calling her but didn't get any response. When he tried calling Mr Kapoor and he too didn't answer the building watchman was called and told to check on Ms Veena. The watchman informed the police as no one was answering the door.

The police then reached the house and with the help of the fire brigade broke the door open. However, the house was empty. Meanwhile, Mr Kapoor and Mr Mandal were traced to anther house in an adjacent building. The police interrogated Mr Kapoor and he told them Ms Veena had been murdered.

According to senior police inspector Ajit Kumar Vartak of Juhu police, a team then escorted Mr Kapoor and Mr Mandal on the route they had taken and Ms Veena's body was recovered near Matheran.