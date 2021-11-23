Mumbai: Son falsely implicated in drug case by Sameer Wankhede, panchnama incorrect claims retired ACP

A retired assistant commissioner of police has said in an affidavit filed before a special court that his son has been falsely implicated in a drugs case. He has alleged that the contents of the search panchnama made by the agency are incorrect and that he has CCTV recordings to support the same.

Former Police Officer Anant Kenjale, whose son Shreyas was arrested by the agency in June this year, said in his affidavit that he had seen NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede come to his house for some time and thereafter, he was also in the building compound with other NCB officers.

In a retraction statement made by his son, he had stated regarding the panchnama that the panchas mentioned in the document were not in his house during the times mentioned, nor were the NCB officers mentioned in it.

“I say that the zonal director Sameer Wankhede had briefly come to my house. However, his name is not mentioned in the panchnama for reasons best known to the prosecution,” the son said in his retraction statement. He added that the panchnama was also silent on Wankhede’s personal search.

The statement had further said that his mother and sister were in the house but the document is silent about their presence. His father, he said, had also come home after his sister made a phone call to him, but his name is also not mentioned.

The retired ACP had to leave the house while the search was on at their residence as the family pet dog had shown aggression towards the search party. The senior Kenjale’s affidavit states that he had asked the NCB officers for the search panchnama when they were taking away his son after the search, but they said it had not been prepared by then and left. The following day, he said he went to the NCB office, but was still not given the copy of the document, nor was he allowed to meet his son. He said that in desperation, he then wrote an email to the NCB office. After that, he said he had received a call from an unknown number and his son was made to speak with him. His son told him in that call, his affidavit stated, that he had made a big mistake by sending the email, that now the agency was angry and would make a huge case against him. Frightened by his son’s words, he said, he wrote an apology email thereafter.

Shreyas Kenjale was arrested by the NCB for procurement, selling and possession of LSD and ganja. It claimed to have seized 6.8 gm LSD and 300 gm ganja from his Goregaon residence.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:48 PM IST