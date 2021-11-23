Nanded: 3 held after NCB busts drugs factory; seizes 100 kgs stash

A drugs factory was busted and a total of 100 kgs of drugs seized by the NCB after a raid in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

Three people have been detained so far. The raids are still underway.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted raids in several districts of Maharashtra.

According to the agency officials, the raids were being conducted at Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad districts.

"The operation is currently on and we would not divulge any information at this stage," said an NCB official.

Last week, NCB had conducted an operation in Nanded District and had intercepted a truck which was allegedly ferrying 1127 kilograms of marijuana. The NCB had claimed that the said contraband had been sourced from Hyderaband in Andhra Pradesh and was headed towards Jalgaon.

ALSO READ Thane: Couple found hanging in their house in Ulhasnagar township

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:30 AM IST