Mumbai: SoBo gets a new bicycle renting service thanks to BMC-MYBYK collaboration

The BMC has collaborated with a bicycle-sharing and renting company to launch a shared bike service in Mumbai.

MYBYK’S service will operate from south Mumbai initially; it will be expanded in a phased manner.

“MYBYK, with BMC, has launched its services today at Churchgate Station outside Western Railway HQ, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Radio Club, Colaba Post Office and World Trade Center,” a spokesperson for MYBYK said.

“To begin with, MYBYK will operate 100 bicycles at 10 locations in MCGM Ward A, which covers major commercial areas around Churchgate Station, CSMT, Colaba and Cuffe Parade. MYBYK plans to add more locations in and around the ward following increased demand over time,” she added.

Apart from office-goers, MYBYK is targeting residents of these areas, who are expected to use the service for health and recreational purposes.

“The city is steadily going in the direction of real-time, affordable and sustainable means of transportation with the well-planned upcoming metro services and the already operational electric bus services by BEST,” the Speaker of the Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, who inaugurated the service, said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Service to 'ease micro-mobility needs of Mumbaikars'

Narwekar said the service will “ease the micro-mobility needs of Mumbaikars, which will in turn reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-powered public transportation”.

The company offers a daily unlimited plan for Rs59. Users can also choose the weekly unlimited plan for Rs349. At Rs 749, the monthly plan offers more savings. A Rs500 refundable deposit is required for all three plans.

MYBYK will initially offer its traditional, dockless pedal-based bicycles. Later it plans to equip its fleet in south Mumbai with electric bicycles.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC election likely to take place around Diwali