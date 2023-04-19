Mumbai: BMC's monsoon preparedness tested as city braces for 25 high tide days this year

Salman Ansari

The BMC's preparation for the monsoon season in Mumbai will be put to the test this year as the city is expected to witness high tide on 25 days between June and September, with sea levels projected to rise beyond 4.5 meters. This is an increase from the 22 high tide days in 2022 and 18 days in 2021. According to civic data, the highest tide of 4.87 meters is anticipated on August 3 and 4, at around 1:14 pm and 1:56 pm, respectively.

Dates when rising sea levels are expected

Tide levels exceeding 4.5 meters pose a significant risk of heavy flooding when coupled with substantial rainfall in low-lying areas. Rising sea levels are expected from June 4-8, July 3-8, August 1-6, and on 30-31, as well as September 1-3 and 28-30.

"During high tide, the civic authorities close floodgates to stop rising seawater from entering the city. So if there is heavy rainfall at that time, the rainwater has no outlet, which may result in flooding in several parts of the city. So the ward officials have been instructed to ensure that all pre-monsoon work like drainage cleaning, road repairs, and tree trimming gets done in time," said a senior civic official.

Preparations for high tide

The civic authorities will close floodgates during high tide to prevent seawater from entering the city. However, heavy rainfall at that time may result in flooding in several parts of the city. To address this concern, disaster management agencies such as flood rescue teams, fire brigades, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert during high tide days. Additionally, lifeguards and fire department personnel are stationed at the beaches in the city. The BMC began desilting drains on March 15, which is 15 days earlier than last year, and has completed 36.19% of the work in the city and suburbs as of April 19.