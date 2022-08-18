No confirmation of any terror angle: Devendra Fadnavis says 'boat drifted due to high tide in Raigad'

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

After a suspicious speed-boat was found on the Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad, around 200 kms, Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the boat is owned by an Australian citizen.

Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's home minister said that there is no confirmation of any terror angle, however he mentioned that nothing is being ruled out and all aspects shall be investigated. "Police have been asked to be on high alert," he added.

Further sharing details he said that the boat's engine broke out in the sea and people were rescued by a Korean boat.

"It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared," he added.

Speaking of the action on the issue, Fadnavis said that Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also working on it.

"The additional force will also be deployed if necessary. All the precautions needed to be taken as per the norms of abandoned caution situation have been taken," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the matter?

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday.

According to local police officials, no person was present in the boat but some arms, including an AK-47, and ammunition were found. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was rushed to the spot, they said.

"The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway," police officials added.

The presence of the mysterious boat raised alarm bells as Mumbai had been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists on November 26, 2008 by terrorists who had entered the city by sea route.

Raigad MLA Aditi Tatkare said that as per the primary information, some boats containing weapons and documents were found in Harihareshwar and Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad.

Read Also Watch video: Locals pull out terror suspected boat from Harihareshwar beach in Raigad