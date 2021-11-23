Mumbai: Sion police arrests 50-year-old man in cheating case

The Sion police in Mumbai have arrested a 50-year-old man for cheating people on the pretext of giving flats at cheaper rates in SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) and MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development authority). He also cheated people on the pretext of giving government jobs.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Sharad Pednekar (50), a resident of Mumbai. Pednekar, pretending to have good contacts with the government officials in Mantralaya and has cheated many such people.

The police found Pednekar had cheated many such people for crores. A few months ago, one of the victims was identified as S. Mistry approached the Sion police and gave a written complaint.

The complainant was cheated for Rs 9 lakh. He was assured of giving a flat through the SRA scheme and was cheated by giving forged documents.

The police said Pednekar was arrested on November 12, by Unit 4 of the Mumbai crime branch and was handed over to the Sion police. "He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 24. To date, I have been approached by 14 such victims who are cheated on the pretext of giving flats in schemes or giving government jobs," said a police officer from Sion police station.

Pradeep Salekar, assistant police inspector, Sion police station confirmed the arrest and said, "Any victim who is cheated by Pednekar can approach the Sion police. Also, people should not invest cash for getting flats at cheaper rates, which is mostly a cheating modus these days," added Salekar.

