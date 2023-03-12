Mumbai simmers at 38.5 degrees; IMD predicts some relief by weekend | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai is facing a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The Santacruz observatory on Saturday recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Some relief expected by Friday

However, citizens may get some relief with the temperature dipping slightly to 35 degrees by Friday, according to IMD.

The IMD declares a heatwave over a coastal city when two weather stations record more than 37 degrees of daily maximum temperature on the same day. For areas in the plains to be declared as facing a heat wave, the maximum temperature should reach 40 degrees, while for hilly regions, the maximum needs to be 30 degrees or more.

Mumbai has already crossed the 39 degree mark on March 8, when it hit 39.3 degrees Celsius.

"The weather in the city will continue to be hot and humid for the next two days and heat wave-like conditions may continue. The maximum temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark is common in March and has also reached around 41 degrees in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020. Last year, the temperature did not cross 37 degrees. However, this year it may go beyond 40 degrees," said an IMD official.

On Saturday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, with 68% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, with 79% relative humidity.