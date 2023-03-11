Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts heatwave today, AQI improves to 'moderate' | AFP

After rain, gusty wind, and dust storms were witnessed in Mumbai earlier this week, the weather is expected to get warmer over the weekend.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city predicted a heat wave in Mumbai on March 11.

The weather agency has said that Mumbai recorded maximum temperatures above 35 degrees since March 2.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the local temperature is expected to cross 40°C and simultaneously rise to 5°C to 6°C above the region's normal temperature.

Mumbai's air quality has been hovering between the "poor" to "very poor" categories over the past few weeks and it surpassed Delhi to become the most polluted city. It also fuelled health concerns with many experiencing different kinds of ailments due to poor air quality.

On Saturday morning, the city's temperature stood at 28.1°C while the humidity was 53%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 173 as of 10 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 173 and 136 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C & 21°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor

Sion: 160 AQI Moderate

Worli: 83 AQI Satisfactory

Bhandup: 249 AQI Poor

Borivali: 149 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI Very Poor