Mumbai: Shops to remain open on all days till 10 pm; here's full list of guidelines issued by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has on Monday evening issued a new list of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, shops and establishments in Mumbai have been allowed to remain open on all days till 10 pm. However, medical and chemist shops will function 24X7.

All hotels and restaurants have been permitted to remain open on all days till 4 pm.

Except for swimming and other sports where close physical contact is required, all other indoor and outdoor sports have been allowed on all days of the week.

Shooting for films, serials, etc. has also been permitted.

Except for the above relaxations, all other restrictions have to be followed as per the previous order, BMC said in the notification.

Meanwhile, ordinary commuters will still not be allowed on the local trains. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the local trains will not be allowed for all the commuters as the threat of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic still looms large.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government extended Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar considering the positivity rate of the infection.

However, the decision regarding reducing the Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts will be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the said districts, the government notification had stated.