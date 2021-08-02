Maharashtra: Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Pune, Kolhapur and 9 other districts; details inside

The Maharashtra government has extended Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Pune, Kolhapur and nine other districts considering the positivity rate of the infection.

The districts in which Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions have been extended are: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Amongst the above districts, considering the higher number of positive cases, higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts of Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities will impose effective restrictions in the said districts, the government said in a notification.

Besides, the decision regarding reducing the currently imposed restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the said districts, the notification added.

Meanwhile, apart from the above 14 districts, the existing restrictions in other districts of the state have been eased.

Check out the eased curbs below:

i) AII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

2) All public gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

3) All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

4) The offices that can function through working from home should continue to do so.

5) All agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

6) Gymnasiums, yoga centers, hair cutting salons, beauty parlors, spas can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity till 8 PM on weekdays and till 3 PM on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays.

7) All cinema theaters, drama theaters and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

8) All places of worship in the State to remain closed till further orders.

9) The orders of the State Education department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable for schools and colleges.

10) All restaurants will remain open with 50% seating capacity till 4 PM on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID l9 protocols. Parcel and takeaway to be allowed as is allowed currently.

11) Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM.

12) In order to avoid crowding, restrictions imposed on birthday celebration, political, social and cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.

l3) All COVID 19 protocols - use of masks, social distancing etc. to be scrupulously followed across the State by all the citizens. Failure in stringent adherence to the same will result in action on the defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Act and Section 1860 ofthe Indian Penal Code.