 Traditional Fishermen Demand SIT Probe Into Illegal Purse Seine And LED Fishing Practices In Maharashtra
Traditional Fishermen Demand SIT Probe Into Illegal Purse Seine And LED Fishing Practices In Maharashtra

The fishermen alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials from the fisheries department continue to turn a blind eye to these illegal practices.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:07 AM IST
article-image
Traditional Fishermen Demand SIT Probe Into Illegal Purse Seine And LED Fishing Practices In Maharashtra | File Photo

Traditional fishermen have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged illegal fishing practices using purse seine nets and LED lights, claiming these methods are destroying their livelihood and depleting marine resources. The fishermen alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials from the fisheries department continue to turn a blind eye to these illegal practices.

Press Conference Highlights Widespread Concern

The fishermen community organised a press conference in Mumbai to express their growing frustration and demand urgent action. The meeting was attended by representatives from various fishermen organisations, including Koli Yuva Shakti Sanghatana, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Committee, Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Committee, and others.

Purse Seine and LED Fishing Threaten Marine Ecology

Milton Saudia, coordinator of the Traditional Fishermen Protection Committee, highlighted that purse seine and LED fishing are causing severe damage to both the livelihood of small-scale fishermen and the marine ecosystem. “These methods encourage overfishing, disrupt breeding patterns, and destroy the marine balance,” Saudia said.

Government Ban Ignored Despite 2012 Recommendations

The committee had earlier submitted a report in 2012 recommending a ban on purse seine fishing. The state government had accepted the recommendation and subsequently amended the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981. However, despite the legal prohibition, these practices continue unabated, particularly in Palghar district.

Call for SIT Probe and Action Against Corruption

The fishermen further alleged that certain fisheries department officials are enabling illegal fishing by providing subsidised diesel and other benefits to those engaged in the banned activities. The community has now demanded a thorough SIT probe into the matter and strict action against the corrupt officials involved.

