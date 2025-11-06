Deputy Registrar Who Issued NOC For Bandra Society Redevelopment Identified After HC Ban; Inquiry Underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: A day after the Registrar of Co-operative Societies issued a circular prohibiting the acceptance or processing of any proposals or applications for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) related to the redevelopment of cooperative housing societies following the Bombay High Court’s directive sources in the department have confirmed that it was Deputy Registrar Adinath Dagade who issued the NOC for the redevelopment of a housing society in H (West) Ward (Bandra).

Official Under Scanner for Repeated Complaints

Sources within the Registrar’s office told The Free Press Journal that this was not the first time allegations had surfaced against Dagade.

“Earlier, a similar complaint was registered against him, and an inquiry was initiated, but no action was taken by higher authorities. This time, another complaint has been filed, and an inquiry has been set in motion,” a source revealed.

Despite repeated attempts, Deputy Registrar Adinath Dagade did not respond to FPJ’s calls or messages seeking his comment.

HC Clarifies Registrar’s Role in Redevelopment Matters

The High Court, presided over by Justice Amit Borkar, in its October 17 order, reiterated that under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules, 1961, the Registrar has no authority either under statute or under any Government Resolution to insist upon a No Objection Certificate before or after a society’s redevelopment decision.

The court clarified that the Registrar’s role is limited to ensuring transparency and providing all members a fair opportunity to participate in the decision-making process.

Circular Issued to Ensure Statewide Compliance

Following the court’s direction, the bench ordered the Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Maharashtra State, to issue a circular before November 6, instructing all Registrars and Deputy Registrars across the state to strictly comply with the ruling.

In line with this directive, Commissioner for Cooperation Deepak Taware issued a circular on Monday, reiterating that no NOCs should be accepted or processed for redevelopment proposals henceforth.