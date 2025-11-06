Central Railway Felicitates 11 Employees With Safety Awards For Exemplary Vigilance Across Divisions |

Vijay Kumar, General Manager, Central Railway, felicitated 11 employees five from the Mumbai Division, two each from Pune and Nagpur Divisions, and one each from Solapur and Bhusaval Divisions with Safety Awards at a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, on November 4, 2025.

The awards were presented in recognition of the employees’ alertness during duty, timely action in averting untoward incidents, and dedication to ensuring safe train operations. Each recipient received a medal, commendation certificate, citation for exemplary work, and a cash prize of ₹3,500.

Mumbai Division Awardees

Vijay Kumar Lade, Motorman, Kalyan – On September 22, while operating train no. 61015 Diva–Roha MEMU, he detected an unusual sound at Kms 65/26, stopped the train, and discovered a rail fracture, preventing a potential accident.

B. M. Kennedy, Motorman, Kalyan – On October 9, noticed that Signal S/6 at Vidyavihar was wrongly shut off, refrained from passing it, and ensured the train moved safely after proper clearance.

Krishna Murari Gupta, Loco Pilot, Kalyan – On October 6, while operating a goods train, identified that a trailing point was not set, applied emergency brakes, and informed officials, averting a mishap.

Suvichar Anant Tare, Train Manager, Kalyan – On October 14, while on train no. 61024 Pen–Diva MEMU, heard a noise and felt a jerk after departing Panvel station; discovered a rail fracture upon inspection and acted promptly.

Jagdish Vithoba Bhagde, Fitter, Igatpuri – On August 26, while checking brake power, found a broken bearing cup on a wagon axle and reported it, preventing a potential failure.

Pune Division Awardees

Chandra Kumar Singh, Assistant Loco Pilot, Daund – On October 2, during a routine check on train no. 22732 CSMT–Hyderabad Express, detected a broken spring in the locomotive and immediately reported it.

Aman Raj, Pointsman, Khadki – On September 27, found two wagons with hot brake blocks on a stationary goods train and raised the alarm, preventing a possible fire incident.

Nagpur Division Awardees

Roshan Lahu Raut, Senior Section Engineer (C&W), Nagpur – On October 1, while inspecting train no. 12834 Howrah–Ahmedabad Express, noticed smoke from an axle box, leading to the detection of a hot axle.

Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Electric Signal Maintainer, Pulgaon – On October 10, during track inspection at 4 a.m., identified a rail fracture and reported it immediately, averting a potential derailment.

Solapur Division Awardee

Samir Zamir Shaikh, Track Maintainer, Kurduwadi – On September 18, spotted a broken nose of crossing at point 101B and informed the control office, ensuring train movement safety.

Bhusaval Division Awardee

Piyush Maheshwari, Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), Bhusaval – On October 11, noticed smoke from a goods train wagon, which was later found to have a jammed brake block at Jalgaon station.

GM Commends Exemplary Vigilance

General Manager Vijay Kumar congratulated all awardees, lauding their alertness, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring passenger and operational safety. He expressed confidence that their vigilance would inspire others across Central Railway to uphold the highest safety standards.

The function was attended by Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager; Chandra Kishore Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer; and other senior officials and department heads of Central Railway.