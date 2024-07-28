 Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To Academic Pressure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To Academic Pressure

Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To Academic Pressure

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was under pressure owing to his studies. No note has been found at his home. His family rushed him to Tunga Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was pronounced dead. The Malad police filed an accidental death report on Friday.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To Academic Pressure | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide in Malad West on Friday around 7pm. The deceased, Dhruvil Vora, was in his first year. He is said to have jumped from the 7th floor of his residential building, Vasudeo, in Kachpada.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was under pressure owing to his studies. No note has been found at his home. His family rushed him to Tunga Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was pronounced dead. The Malad police filed an accidental death report on Friday.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Dombivli Engineer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Atal Setu Bridge, Search...
article-image

The police said Dhruvil studied in Vile Parle and lived in a hostel. On Friday, he came home and spoke normally with his mother and sister. He also spoke on the phone with his father, who was out for work. He left on the pretext of taking their scooter for repairs but jumped off the building.

Need help, contact AASRA

Need help, contact AASRA | AASRA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay High Court Seeks State Action To Trace Over 1 Lakh Missing Women From...

Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay High Court Seeks State Action To Trace Over 1 Lakh Missing Women From...

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 5 Illegal Buildings In Bhiwandi, Directs ₹8 Crore Compensation For...

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 5 Illegal Buildings In Bhiwandi, Directs ₹8 Crore Compensation For...

Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To...

Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To...

Disha Salian Death Case: Even After 4 Year Probe Leads Nowhere

Disha Salian Death Case: Even After 4 Year Probe Leads Nowhere

Mumbai: Social Worker Convicted For Creating Ruckus At Byculla Police Station; Granted Leniency Due...

Mumbai: Social Worker Convicted For Creating Ruckus At Byculla Police Station; Granted Leniency Due...