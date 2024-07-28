Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To Academic Pressure | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide in Malad West on Friday around 7pm. The deceased, Dhruvil Vora, was in his first year. He is said to have jumped from the 7th floor of his residential building, Vasudeo, in Kachpada.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was under pressure owing to his studies. No note has been found at his home. His family rushed him to Tunga Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was pronounced dead. The Malad police filed an accidental death report on Friday.

The police said Dhruvil studied in Vile Parle and lived in a hostel. On Friday, he came home and spoke normally with his mother and sister. He also spoke on the phone with his father, who was out for work. He left on the pretext of taking their scooter for repairs but jumped off the building.