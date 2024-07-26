Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Dombivli Engineer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Atal Setu Bridge, Search Operations Underway (VIDEO) | X

Navi Mumbai: Even after 24 hours of the suicide attempt by the 38 year old Engineer from Atal Setu bridge, no traces of him have been found yet. Meanwhile, cctv footage of the man has emerged which shows how he swiftly parked his vehicle, got out, and without wasting even a second by looking here and there, quickly climbed and jumped into the sea.

The person, identified as Karuturi Srinivas, a resident of Palava City in Dombivali, stayed with his wife and five year old daughter and had left the house on Wednesday night saying that he was going to meet his business partner. “On Wednesday night till around 10.30pm, he was chatting with his family and relative who had come to visit them. After the relative left, Srinivas left saying that he was going to meet his business partner and wont return home at night. Nobody knows where he was for the whole night. On Thursday morning, his business partner called him and Srinivas told him that he was on his way to meet him but instead, he came to Atal Setu bridge at around 12.25 pm and jumped off,” Nhava Sheva senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan, said.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed on the bridge.

The wife of Srinivas, who is a home maker, has told the police that he had financial stress as he had taken multiple bank loans. Srinivas who was in Kuwait in 2023, had consumed phenyl there but was saved by the people. After he returned, he had briefly joined Lodha as billing engineer and later started a business with his partner for electrical contracts.

He had not left any note in the car and had only left back his wallet consisting of his aadhar card and company id card of Lodha which was valid only upto April 2024. On Wednesday as well as Thursday, rescue operations were conducted with no results. The heavy rainfall made the operation very challenging for the authorities.

This is the second such incident following the inauguration of the bridge this year. The first case reported was of a doctor from Mumbai.