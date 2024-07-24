Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Dombivli Engineer Jumps Off Atal Setu Bridge; 2nd Since Inauguration

The car parked by the man on Atal Setu before jumping off the bridge |

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old engineer who was formerly working for Lodha, has reportedly jumped off from Atal Setu Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. The man identified as Karuturi Srinivas, a resident of Palava city in Dombivali, stayed with his wife and a five year old daughter.

On Wednesday afternoon at around 12.35 pm, he was reported to have come on the bridge in his car and then jumped off the bridge after parking his car. The toll control room at the bridge alerted Nhava Sheva police.

"The rescue team from MTHL and coastal security police are looking for the man. Financial crisis is suspected to be the reason for taking the extreme step. He had left only his wallet in the car which had his Aadhaar card and company id card of Lodha where he had worked for a brief period in 2023. No suicide note or his phone was found from the car,” senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan from Nhava Sheva police station said.

A B.Tech engineer, Srinivas was in Kuwait and had come back in the year 2023 following which he had joined Lodha group for a brief period. Then, he along with a partner had started taking electrical contract. According to the statement to the police by his wife, Srinivas had attempted to take his life while he was in Kuwait as well but he had received timely help. Srinivas had last spoken to a relative on Tuesday night but he sounded normal is what was told to the police.

At the time of going to press, Srinivas was not traced by the police and the rescue operations were on.