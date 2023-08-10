 Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Jumps Off 5th Floor, Dies
The boy came out of his house to the balcony and jumped off. The matter was reported to the Wadala TT police and he was rushed to Sion Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

A 16-year-old boy died by suicide by jumping off fifth floor of his residential building in Prateeksha Nagar. The victim’s father is an officer in the BMC. After the incident, he suffered from high blood pressure and was admitted to a hospital. A police officer said that the incident took place on Tuesday 7.30pm.

Senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Argade said they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident. They will send his phone and laptop to the forensics for clues.

Sources said the boy had an altercation with someone over a yet undisclosed subject which was reported to his father, who later scolded him. The police have registered an accidental death report in the case and haven’t yet found a suicide note.

AASRA helpline no.

AASRA helpline no. | File

