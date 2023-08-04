 Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide 

Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide 

According to the police, the boy's mother had inquired about his study and even told him that she would call his teacher.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide  | representative pic

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy reportedly tried to commit suicide at his home in Kalachowki on Friday. His father spotted him just in the nick of time and rushed him to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable now.

According to the police, the boy's mother had inquired about his study and even told him that she would call his teacher. When the woman went to the kitchen, the class 10 student tried to hang himself. At that point, his father came from outside and got him down. The parents didn't want to register a police case. 

Read Also
Coaching City Kota Turns Into 'Suicide Factory' As Students Buckle Under Intense Pressure
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitin Desai Death: Controversial Criminal Charges Against Edelweiss Officials Raise Eyebrows In...

Nitin Desai Death: Controversial Criminal Charges Against Edelweiss Officials Raise Eyebrows In...

Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide 

Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide 

Mumbai News: St George Restarts OPD For Gender Reassignment

Mumbai News: St George Restarts OPD For Gender Reassignment

Sena (UBT) Money-Minded, Demanded ₹50 Cr Back: CM Shinde

Sena (UBT) Money-Minded, Demanded ₹50 Cr Back: CM Shinde

Mumbai News: Facility To Opt Out Of MahaDBT Benefits Soon, Says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai News: Facility To Opt Out Of MahaDBT Benefits Soon, Says Ajit Pawar