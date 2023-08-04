Mumbai News: Questioned Over Studies, 16-Year-Old Attempts Suicide | representative pic

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy reportedly tried to commit suicide at his home in Kalachowki on Friday. His father spotted him just in the nick of time and rushed him to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable now.

According to the police, the boy's mother had inquired about his study and even told him that she would call his teacher. When the woman went to the kitchen, the class 10 student tried to hang himself. At that point, his father came from outside and got him down. The parents didn't want to register a police case.