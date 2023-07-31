Mumbai News: Medical Student Found Dead By Suicide In BMC's Tuberculosis Hospital

Mumbai: A 24-year-old postgraduate student pursuing doctor of medicine (MD) course at KEM hospital allegedly died by suicide at the civic-run Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri.

According to the police, the deceased, Dr Adinath Patil, injected himself, and he was found unconscious at the restroom area of the hospital. Next to his body, which was discovered on Monday morning at 8 am, police recovered a syringe and two vials of an unknown drug. Prima facie, it is suspected that Dr Patil must have used the drug to inject himself that proved fatal, said the police.

Patil, along with some others, worked at the Medicine Department of the KEM, which was shifted to Sewri TB hospital, apparently for renovation. On Sunday morning, Patil along with some others were moved to the TB ward from KEM in Parel.

The police further added that Patil originally hailed from Jalgaon where both his parents work as doctors in a well-established set-up. Patil's younger brother is currently doing his medical internship at KEM Hospital.

Victim declared dead before arrival

After finding him lying unconscious at the restroom, Patil was immediately taken to KEM hospital but he was declared dead before arrival, police said. His body is sent for postmortem to find out more about his cause of death, added police officials. During the panchanama with people nearby at the TB hospital and the ward Patil worked at, the latter was known to be gloomy for the past some days.

Victim might have been depressed

Some even told the police that he was depressed lately. Some even told the police that people were unhappy with the KEM authorities for moving them to the TB hospital, given the hospital's dilapidated and poor condition.

A case of accidental death has been filed at the RAK Marg police station. As of now, police do not have any suspects of foul play behind his death.

