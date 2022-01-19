Jabalpur: Upset over infidelity, woman doctor commits suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman doctor committed suicide by hanging herself in Green City, Madhotal locality, Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to reports, the woman, Dr Kirti Jain was upset over the infidelity of her husband Dr Swapnil Jain. During the time of the incident, Swapnil had gone to his private dispensary in Vijayanagar with his children.

On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the body down from the ceiling. Later on, the body was sent to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police said that Dr Kirti Jain was posted in Jabalpur's Government AYUSH dispensary, Kaimori. Her husband Swapnil had left for his homeopathy dispensary in Vijayanagar with his five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. After reaching the dispensary, Swapnil sent an employee to his house to get the AC. The employee who reached home informed him on the phone that the gate of the house was locked from inside. Swapnil asked him to open the gate and go inside. As soon as the employee entered house, he found Dr Kirti hanging there.

At the same time, Kirti’s relative, Amit Jain, a resident of Bhopal said that Kirti had told them about the infidelity of her husband. Swapnil had illegal relations with many women. Swapnil used to harass her from the very beginning. He used to take the earnings of Kirti as well. He had also demanded money to open his hospital. He continued to torture Kirti despite fulfilling his demands.

Kirti was fed up with him and she had requested her father for transfer in Bhopal. She had sent the message over whatsapp to the family group that she had been suffering for the last seven years.

The police, however, registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:05 PM IST