Jabalpur: Four youths try to kill their friend, youth survives

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths tried to kill their friend in Hanumantal locality, Jabalpur. The youth, however, survived, the police said.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 10 late night. The youths opened fire on the victim Ibrahim in Lal Maidan and fled from the spot. The nearby people immediately took the victim to the hospital.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. When the police checked the CCTV cameras installed in the area, two youths were spotted running away after firing on a bike.

The police said that during investigation it came to light that Aaqib, a resident of the same locality called the victim. As soon as Ibrahim reached there, Tauseef and Sohail shot him and ran away to Indore. Two days ago, they reached the city and the police arrested them.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rohit Kashwani said that the police arrested three accused in the case and the main accused was still absconding. Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

ALSO READ Jabalpur: BJP State President organises training camp for party workers in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:04 PM IST