Jabalpur: BJP State President organises training camp for party workers in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President V D Sharma organised a training camp for the party workers in the divisional BJP office, Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Sharma told media persons that BJP was working to strengthen the booth level of the party in the state. The party would start a 10-day campaign from January 20 to January 30 for the same.

”BJP has set up 9000 Shakti Kendras in the state. Two BJP workers will be deployed in each center and these workers will work to strengthen the booth. BJP IT cell has also developed an application through which the worker will advertise the agenda of the party from door to door,” said Sharma.

Sharma further said that the training of workers had been organised in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Each and every worker of the party including state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would contribute in the campaign of the BJP, Sharma added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:57 PM IST