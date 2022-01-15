Jabalpur: Farmer produces special variety of tomatoes through organic farming

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer in the city produces a special variety of tomatoes called ‘Cherry Tomato’ through organic farming.

According to reports, the special tomatoes are worth Rs 400 to Rs 600 a kg and yield 12 months of the year. The tomato has a huge demand not only in the state or country but also in foreign countries.

The farmer, Ambika Patel has developed this tomato species and is supplying it to various cities of the state for the last several years. Patel said that he had performed a deep research to grow the tomatoes in an organic way. During his research he took different varieties of tomatoes, in which he found the cherry tomato to be the most useful.

Patel said that this tomato could also be called a hybrid tomato or high vitamin rich tomato. These tomatoes can also be grown in polyhouse during rainy days and usually its uses increase when the arrival of normal tomatoes stops.

“The cultivation of cherry tomatoes is not a difficult task. It can also be easily grown in the fields. The good parts of these tomatoes are they are small in size, they have the same sour taste in comparison to normal tomatoes and are highly vitamins rich,” Patel said.

Patel also said that the packing of the cherry tomatoes were performed in a special way just like grapes. It used to be handled with utmost care, Patel added.

(with inputs from Shiv Choubey)

