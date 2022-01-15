Jabalpur: Muslim social worker performs last rites of Hindu woman

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A social worker Inayat Ali performed the last rites of a Hindu woman who succumbed to ‘Tuberculosis' (TB) disease as her poor husband was unable to perform her funeral in the city.

According to reports, the husband of the woman, Neeraj Saxena, resident of Kanchghar, Jabalpur is an auto driver. Neeraj met with an accident a few years ago in which his both the legs were fractured. He somehow managed and started driving the auto again.

Meanwhile, the RTO started strict action in the city in which Neeraj stopped his work and he was struggling with his financial conditions. In the meantime, the woman, Sapna fell seriously ill and she was admitted in the TB ward of the district hospital. Sapna died battling her disease on Friday night.

As soon as Neeraj came to know about Sapna’s death, he tried to leave the hospital premises without taking his wife’s body. The nurse of the ward spotted Neeraj and asked where he was going without informing anyone. Neeraj told the nurse that he was not in a position to perform the last rites of his wife because of his financial conditions.

The nurse then informed Neeraj about the Garib Nawaz Committee and Inayat Ali who is a mechanic by profession. They contacted Inayat and he rushed to the hospital along with his mates. Ali took the body into his vehicle and reached Ranital Mukti Dham. He performed the last rites of Sapna according to the Hindu customs.

Ali said that he had taken responsibility to help the destitute and orphans. “I have been performing funerals of those who are struggling with their financial conditions and unclaimed bodies. I have performed the last rites of more than 500 persons according to their religion so far,” Ali said.

Ali further said that around Rs 4000 used to be spent in performing one funeral and he himself borne the cost.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:46 AM IST