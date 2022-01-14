Jabalpur gets first Medical Equipment Bank of Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the knock of the third wave of the covid, humanity and service again seem to bring humans together.

Taking an initiative, a unique type of bank has been opened in Sanskardhani Jabalpur, where free medical equipment will be available to patients and people coming from economically weaker sections.

It is reportedly the first free medical equipment bank opened in Madhya Pradesh so far where anyone can use the medical equipment free of cost for 30 days by depositing a security fund of a few rupees.

This free medical equipment bank has been started in the memory of Late Ramkishore Agarwal and Late Vimala Devi Agarwal.

The patient will have to fill the application form and after depositing the amount of the fixed equipment (refundable after 30 days of use), he can use equipment like beds, wheelchairs, air beds, walkers, oxygen cylinders, nebulizers, and other equipment.

"The rates fixed for this are also very nominal, which is being taken as a security fund. That is, you will not have to pay a single rupee for all this medical equipment, only the security fund that will be deposited can be recovered, said Krishna Kumar Agarwal, Equipment Bank Operator.

