Thane: KEM Hospital doctor dies by suicide in Manpada home

PTI

A 46-year-old man identified as Dr Pavan Laxman Sable, who worked at KEM Hospital in Parel commited suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Happy Valley Society in Manpada, Thane West.

(more details awaited)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)