Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Accepts CM Eknath Shinde's Debate Challenge On Controversial Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he has accepted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s challenge for a face-to-face debate on the Dharavi redevelopment project.

“The CM should present his development projects, and I will present ours and we should start with the Dharavi project,” he said during a media interaction on Monday.

'The Project Is Riddled With Loopholes,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray said the project is riddled with loopholes. “To begin with, 75% of Dharavi land belongs to the BMC and the remaining to other agencies like MHADA and BEST. These agencies should get Rs 7000 crore towards premium, which they will not,” said Thackeray, alleging massive corruption designed to favour one firm.

Thackeray also criticised MMRDA for issuing tenders worth Rs 15,000 crore within 20 days.

“The state has an outstanding payment of Rs 40,000 crore, which it owes to contractors, who are now planning to protest. While there is money for friendly contractors, those who do the work are not being paid their dues,” he said.

Thackeray also pointed out that the residents of Government Colony in Bandra East have been on hunger strike for the last four days, demanding ownership of houses and plots, which his party had promised. “However, after the change in government, this project, like many others, has been stalled,” he said.