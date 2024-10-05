Dharavi Redevelopment Project: 7-Member Committee Led By Former Allahabad HC Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale Formed To Address Religious Site Issues

Dharavi redevelopment project | Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: A seven-member committee has been established under the chairmanship of Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, to resolve the issues concerning religious sites that are hindering the redevelopment of Dharavi.

A government resolution (GR) has been issued, acknowledging that there are more than a thousand religious sites, including many unauthorised ones, in the densely-populated area.

Another GR, issued in March, authorises the chief secretary to lead a committee of secretaries responsible for taking decisions regarding the ambitious project. A subsequent meeting was held on August 20,to discuss housing proposals for ineligible slum dwellers.

Due to the large number of religious sites, the existing committee faced significant challenges. Consequently, the decision was made to form a new committee chaired by a former Chief Justice.

The newly-formed panel will focus on either relocating or regularising illegal religious sites within the Dharavi redevelopment project. Apart from judge Bhosale, the other committee members are GM Akbar Ali (former Additional Chief Justice of Madras High Court), chief executive officer and special executive officer, Mumbai, deputy secretaries from urban development and law and justice departments, deputy commissioner of police (law and order), sub-divisional officer, Dahisar, (member secretary).