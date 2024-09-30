Mumbai: Dharavi Mosque Trustees Begins Demolition Of Unauthorized Structures Following Intense Outcry

The demolition, which sparked significant controversy, comes nine days after BMC’s initial attempt to remove the illegal portions was thwarted by a large crowd. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The trustees of the Mehboob-e-Subhaniya Mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai, have initiated the demolition of unauthorized structures following weeks of public uproar and tension with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The demolition, which sparked significant controversy, comes nine days after BMC’s initial attempt to remove the illegal portions was thwarted by a large crowd.

On September 21, the BMC’s G-North ward had attempted to demolish the illegal extensions on the mosque, situated on the 90-feet road in Dharavi. However, resistance from the mosque’s trustees, who requested an extension, led to a temporary halt. The BMC granted the trust four to five days to voluntarily dismantle the unauthorized construction. By Sunday night, the trustees had finally commenced the work, covering the site with green fabric to obscure the activity, and releasing photographs to confirm the progress.

The situation is now under control, with members of various communities, including local Hindus and Muslims, appealing for peace at the scene.

BMC Additional Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi stated, "The trust has begun the demolition as promised. They requested a few additional days, which we granted, and they are now following through on their commitment."

The mosque committee, having faced legal challenges in the past, approached the High Court regarding the unauthorized expansion. In response to the legal proceedings and subsequent public unrest, the trust had pledged to dismantle the illegal sections themselves. On Monday, work began on dismantling the upper portions of the mosque’s minaret, which had exceeded the legal height by 20 feet.

This demolition marks a significant step following the protests that erupted last Saturday when thousands of local residents blocked civic officials from entering the area. The tense standoff, which led to the closure of streets by police, saw protesters gather outside the Dharavi police station. BMC officials eventually agreed to delay their action after negotiations with mosque representatives, granting the trustees time to voluntarily carry out the demolition.

The Mehboob-e-Subhaniya Mosque, which has stood in Dharavi for over 60 years, had been embroiled in legal issues for two years. Originally constructed as a two-story building, it underwent extensive renovations to combat issues such as water ingress. However, as the local population swelled, an additional floor was illegally added to accommodate worshippers, significantly exceeding the original footprint. Over the last three years, the structure was completed without proper authorization, leading the BMC to issue a demolition order.

The illegal expansion came to light when the mosque’s size was found to have far exceeded the permissible limits. While the original plans allowed for a 350-square-foot structure, the actual construction covered more than 1,200 square feet, with a towering minaret reaching 40 feet in height.

Meanwhile, political tensions have heightened over the issue, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya commenting, "The illegal mosque in Dharavi is finally being demolished. I visited the site and spoke with the local police. From now on, this type of land and vote-based manipulation will no longer be tolerated in Maharashtra. In reality, there was no mosque initially on this site. There were three small plots: one measuring 17 by 18 feet owned by Sardar Ali Khurshid, another 11 by 10 feet belonging to Iqbal Ahmed, and a third plot of 13 by 7 feet. Mehboob Subhaniya purchased these plots with approval for a 350 square-foot structure. Instead, a 1,200 square-foot building was constructed, along with a mosque that now stands 40 feet tall."

Anil Deshmukh, MLA of Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar said, “The administration has issued orders to remove encroachments on certain mosques, and we are currently gathering more information on the matter. A statement will be made once we have all the details. However, the timing of these orders is highly questionable. If such directives have indeed been given, it appears to be part of a deliberate agenda by the Bharatiya Janata Party to incite conflict between Hindus and Muslims."

Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said, "The government's intentions are clearly biased against a particular religion. Despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, they are acting in a manner that targets specific communities. This reveals the deeply flawed mentality of the government, which is actively undermining law and order. The BJP and the government's divisive policies must be stopped, as it is evident their strategy is to polarise society in this way."