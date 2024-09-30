Mumbai: Demolition Of Illegal Portion Of Dharavi Mosque Underway After Massive Uproar; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Demolition efforts began at the Mahboob-e-Subhaniya Mosque in Dharavi in the wee hours of Monday in order to eliminate the illegal portion of the structure. The razing efforts were focused on a minaret, with a green curtain erected around the section as wooden supports were used for the dismantling process. According to reports, the demolition was peacefully carried out by the mosque authorities.

Protests In Dharavi Against Demolition

The uproar surrounding the structure escalated on September 21 when the mosque committee requested a week to dismantle the illegal portion of the structure themselves. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had deemed a 20-foot minaret of the mosque illegal.

Tensions in the area escalated earlier that day when thousands of Dharavi residents took to the streets to oppose the BMC's demolition plans. Protesters prevented municipal officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located, leading to a standoff. Crowds gathered outside the Dharavi police station, blocking roads and voicing their opposition.

In connection with the protests, three individuals were arrested by the police for obstructing government work, inciting riots and damaging public property.

Provocative Posts Led To Protest In Dharavi

According to police reports, several provocative social media posts from anonymous accounts called for mass participation in the Dharavi protests. As a result, an estimated 5,000 people gathered, with many participants reportedly coming from outside the area. During the demonstration, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vans were vandalised, their front glass shattered by bamboo sticks and stones.

The large crowd also caused major traffic disruption. However, both the Dharavi police and traffic police managed to clear the roads by making loudspeaker announcements. Fortunately, the crowd complied, allowing buses and vehicles to pass, preventing further escalation of the situation.