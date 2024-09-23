 Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests

Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests

The Dharavi police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the same day against unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, unlawful assembly, and assaulting public servants.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Dharavi locals gathered on the road physically obstructing the BMC staff from entering the narrow lane leading to the mosque | FPJ

Mumbai: In connection with the Dharavi mosque demolition row, police have arrested three individuals for allegedly creating provocative social media posts that incited a large protest on Saturday.

The Dharavi police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the same day against unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, unlawful assembly, and assaulting public servants.

According to the police, several provocative social media posts, created by anonymous accounts, called for mass participation in the protests. The police estimate that nearly 5,000 people gathered in Dharavi, many of whom were not local residents. During the protest, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vans were vandalised, with their front glass shattered by bamboo sticks and stones.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus...
article-image

The crowd disrupted traffic, but the Dharavi and traffic police managed to clear the roads by using loudspeaker announcements. Fortunately, the crowd complied, allowing buses and vehicles to pass.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests
Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests
'Congress Agenda Is To Divide And Rule, BJP Works To Make Nation Strong,' Yogi Adityanath In Poll-Bound Haryana
'Congress Agenda Is To Divide And Rule, BJP Works To Make Nation Strong,' Yogi Adityanath In Poll-Bound Haryana
Maharashtra: 'We Seek Equal Treatment For Both NCP Factions Over Election Symbols,'Supriya Sule Urges SC Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Maharashtra: 'We Seek Equal Treatment For Both NCP Factions Over Election Symbols,'Supriya Sule Urges SC Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Tripura: 11 Bangladesh Nationals & 3 Touts Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration At Agartala Railway Station
Tripura: 11 Bangladesh Nationals & 3 Touts Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration At Agartala Railway Station

On Sunday, the three arrested individuals, reportedly local residents, were presented in magistrate court. They have been charged under multiple sections of the BNS, 2023, including Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force on a public servant), Section 198 (unlawful assembly), Section 191 (rioting), Section 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), and Section 324(3) (causing damage to public or government property).

Read Also
Mumbai: Dharavi Locals Halt BMC’s Attempt To Demolish Illegal Portion of Mosque, Trustees Request...
article-image

The protests were sparked by the BMC’s attempt to demolish unauthorised construction at the Subhani Mosque on 90 Feet Road. The mosque trustees requested 4-5 days to remove the encroachments themselves, with the BMC setting a final deadline for action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests

Mumbai: 3 Arrested Over Provocative Social Media Posts In Dharavi Mosque Demolition Protests

Maharashtra: 'We Seek Equal Treatment For Both NCP Factions Over Election Symbols,'Supriya Sule...

Maharashtra: 'We Seek Equal Treatment For Both NCP Factions Over Election Symbols,'Supriya Sule...

Mumbai: Khar West Residents Protest Against Reopening Of Restaurant, Accuse Authorities Of Neglect &...

Mumbai: Khar West Residents Protest Against Reopening Of Restaurant, Accuse Authorities Of Neglect &...

Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Caught With Cocaine Worth ₹9 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Caught With Cocaine Worth ₹9 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Navi Mumbai: Airoli-Kalwa Rail Link Only 46% Complete After 8 Years, Delays Due To Land Acquisition...

Navi Mumbai: Airoli-Kalwa Rail Link Only 46% Complete After 8 Years, Delays Due To Land Acquisition...