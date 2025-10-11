 World Mental Health Day 2025: Belapur Family Court Organises Awareness Programme For Lawyers And Staff
World Mental Health Day 2025: Belapur Family Court Organises Awareness Programme For Lawyers And Staff

World Mental Health Day 2025: Belapur Family Court Organises Awareness Programme For Lawyers And Staff

The Belapur Family Court observed World Mental Health Day with an informative and inspiring programme aimed at promoting awareness about mental health among lawyers and court staff. The event was jointly organised by the Family Court Belapur, the Navi Mumbai Advocates Association, and the Sukoon Centre of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Lawyers and court staff at Belapur Family Court participating in World Mental Health Day awareness session organised with TISS Sukoon Centre | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Belapur Family Court observed World Mental Health Day with an informative and inspiring programme aimed at promoting awareness about mental health among lawyers and court staff.

The event was jointly organised by the Family Court Belapur, the Navi Mumbai Advocates Association, and the Sukoon Centre of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Expert session highlights causes, impact, and coping strategies

The programme featured a presentation by Sukoon Centre experts Sonal Bandbe and Kshitija Ghan, who explained the concept of mental health, the causes and impact of mental illnesses, and effective ways to maintain psychological well-being. Their session highlighted the importance of mental health and encouraged participants to approach it with empathy and sensitivity.

Lawyers and court staff at Belapur Family Court participating in World Mental Health Day awareness session organised with TISS Sukoon Centre

Lawyers and court staff at Belapur Family Court participating in World Mental Health Day awareness session organised with TISS Sukoon Centre | File Photo

Judicial and legal fraternity participation

The event was presided over by Judge Subhash Kapre of the Family Court, with key members of the Navi Mumbai Advocates Association—President Adv. Sunil Mokal, Vice President Adv. Sandeep Ramkar, Secretary Adv. Vikas Mhatre, and committee members Adv. Nilesh Patil and Adv. Dimple Chandra—in attendance.

Programme proceedings and concluding remarks

Marriage Counsellor Bharat Kale delivered the welcome address, while Adv. Hemangi Patil anchored the session. The programme concluded with Neelam Bhosale extending a vote of thanks to all dignitaries, advocates, court officials, and staff.

"It was the first time such an event was organised in this court. Being from a field which involves mental stress, such programs are much needed," said an advocate from the court.

