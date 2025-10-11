 CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement

CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement

The exhibition, titled 'Disobedient Subjects: Bombay 1930–1931', will be open to the public from October 12 to March 31, 2026.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), formerly the Prince of Wales Museum, in collaboration with the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, inaugurated an exhibition exploring Bombay’s participation in India’s Civil Disobedience Movement. The exhibition, titled 'Disobedient Subjects: Bombay 1930–1931', will be open to the public from October 12 to March 31, 2026.

Curated visual and material narratives

Curated by Avrati Bhatnagar and Sumathi Ramaswamy, the exhibition showcases rare archival photographs, historical objects, and works by artists such as Homai Vyarawalla, Atul Dodiya, and Uzma Mohsin. Key exhibits include Mahatma Gandhi’s charkha, a 1931 bust of Gandhi by Clare Sheridan, and important loans from Delhi Art Gallery, Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, National Gandhi Museum, and private collections.

Highlighting women and citizen activism

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

Dr Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS, emphasised that the exhibition brings to light women freedom fighters in Bombay. “The Nursey album, acquired by the Alkazi Foundation over two decades ago, provides a detailed visual record of Bombay’s transformation into a city of collective defiance,” he said.

Bhatnagar added, “Through these images, we see ordinary men, women, and children turning acts of defiance into collective courage, redefining nationalism on their own terms.” Ramaswamy noted, “The movement was not just resistance to colonial power but also a reclaiming of dignity, agency, and joy in disobedience.”

Read Also
Strengthening Trade, Investment & Job Creation: Agenda Of Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand's...
article-image

Accompanying publication launched

The inaugural event also marked the release of “Photographing Civil Disobedience: Bombay, 1930–1931”, published by the Alkazi Collection of Photography in association with Mapin Publishing.

The opening evening was attended by leading historians, artists, researchers, and members of Mumbai’s cultural community. The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Mukherjee, Rahaab Allana, curator, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, Bhatnagar, and Ramaswamy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan...

Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan...

Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims

Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims

Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres

Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres

Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Mahim Woman Duped Of ₹44 Lakh In Flat Sale Deal, FIR Filed At Shivaji...

Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Mahim Woman Duped Of ₹44 Lakh In Flat Sale Deal, FIR Filed At Shivaji...