Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi

In response to the violent attack on a BEST bus conductor last week, workers from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) organization has decided staged protests at Wadala bus depot on Monday.

The protest comes after an incident involving conductor Ashok Dagale, who was brutally assaulted by a thief on duty at Pila Bungalow stop on 19 September. Dagale, a conductor with the BEST Vikhroli bus depot, was targeted by a 20-22-year-old man, later identified as Shahbaz Khan, who attempted to snatch his cash bag. When Dagale resisted, the assailant attacked him with a sharp object, causing serious injuries to his neck, shoulder, and waist.

Khan has since been arrested by police, but the incident has sent shockwaves throughout the BEST community.In response to the attack, the BEST Workers Union has decided to organize a protest at Wadala Agar, where hundreds of employees like to gather at 3:00 PM on Monday. Union leaders expressed outrage, pointing out that attacks on staff have become a growing concern in recent months. “There have been numerous incidents of attacks on BEST employees by miscreants while on duty. An atmosphere of fear has spread among the workers,” a union leader stated.

The violent nature of the assault on Dagale has raised questions about the safety of public transportation workers. The union has demanded increased security measures to protect employees, stressing that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

The protests are expected to remain peaceful but highlight the growing frustration among BEST workers, who feel their concerns have been ignored for too long. According to Shashank Rao, the leader of the workers' union, bus services will not be affected during the protests.