Mumbai: BEST Bus Conductor Injured After Being Stabbed During On-Duty Robbery Attempt At Dharavi's Pivala Bangla; Accused Arrested

Mumbai: A BEST bus conductor, Ashok Dagale was attacked by unidentified individuals while on duty on bus route number 7 at Dharavi's Pivala Bangla stop on Thursday, September 19. The attackers assaulted him with the intent of robbery. He has since been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sion Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

BEST Kamgar Sena Condemns Attack On Conductor

BEST Kamgar Sena President Suhas Samant is scheduled to visit Dagale at the hospital today. Expressing his outrage over the attack, Samant condemned the incident and criticised the government's failure to maintain control over such criminal activities.

He voiced his frustration with the functioning of the state's Home Department, stating that the government, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, is more focused on winning elections rather than addressing the concerns of Maharashtra's citizens.

Accused Arrested Swiftly By Police

In response to the attack, the police have arrested the accused, Shahbaz Khan, and recovered a mobile phone and knife from him. This swift action by the authorities has provided some relief, but the incident has sparked broader concerns about the safety of public workers, especially those in critical roles like bus conductors.

The attack on Dagale has raised questions about the lack of security measures in place for bus staff, who are often exposed to such risks during their duties. The BEST Kamgar Sena, led by Samant, is pushing for more stringent protection for workers and increased accountability from the government. As Dagale continues to receive treatment, the union and the public at large await further action from the authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.