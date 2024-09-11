 Mumbai: 47-Year-Old Bread Delivery Man Dies After Head-On Collision With BEST Bus In Aarey Colony; Driver Arrested For Negligence
Mumbai: 47-Year-Old Bread Delivery Man Dies After Head-On Collision With BEST Bus In Aarey Colony; Driver Arrested For Negligence



A 47-year-old man, Sadiq Khan, who worked as a bread delivery person, lost his life in an accident in Aarey Colony on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred when a BEST bus collided head-on with Khan's scooter while he was on his way to deliver bread.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:37 AM IST
47-year-old man killed in head-on collision BEST bus in Aarey colony, Driver arrested



The Aarey police arrested bus driver Ramesh Londhe, 58, and filed an FIR against him under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

According to a police officer from Aarey Sub Police Station, the accident took place on Tuesday around 7.30 am. The BEST bus, route number 452, was travelling from Goregaon Station towards Mayur Nagar when the driver, Ramesh Londhe, struck Khan's two-wheeler head-on.

Khan, a resident of Dindoshi in Malad East, fell to the road due to the impact of the collision, and tragically, his head was crushed by the rear tyre of the bus. A conductor, along with passersby in the area, immediately rushed Khan to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The police are currently recording statements from eyewitnesses and the bus driver. Londhe, the driver, resides in Kandivali East.








