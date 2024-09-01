Mumbai: 3 Men Killed In Aarey Colony After Hitting Streetlight Pole While Riding Triple-Seat On Bike; Alcohol Influence Under Investigation

Triple seat riding: 3 killed in Aarey | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three men were killed while riding triple-seat on a bike on August 30 around midnight after they hit a streetlight pole in Aarey Colony. The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Gawande, 34, Vivek Rajbhar, 24, and Nitesh Salve, 27. The police said whether they were under the influence of alcohol can be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem reports.

The police said the victims resided in the Aarey area and were unemployed. They were headed from Powai towards Goregaon. The bike belonged to Gawande, who was riding it, and the other two were riding pillion.

They were transported by the police to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East where Gawande and Rajbhar were pronounced dead owing to their head injuries, while Salve died during treatment for injuries sustained to his chest. The police have filed an accidental death report in the matter.