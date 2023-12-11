Mumbai News: BEST Bus Conductor Saves Passenger's Life With CPR

Representational image |

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, Rohidas Ramchandra Pawar, 62, suffered a heart attack while on a BEST bus from Ghatkopar Depot to Lokmanya Nagar, Thane. The hero of the day was none other than the bus conductor, Arjun Pandurang Lad, whose swift and skilled administration of CPR proved instrumental in saving Pawar's life.

"At 2:20 pm near Mulund Checknaka, Pawar lost consciousness, triggering an immediate response from Lad. Equipped with CPR training, Lad's timely intervention stabilized Pawar, ensuring vital signs were restored. The commendable efforts did not stop there, as Pawar was swiftly transported to ESIS Hospital Thane for further medical attention," said an official of BEST.

Importance of CPR training for public transportation staff

Officials from the BEST organization expressed their appreciation for Lad's quick thinking and highlighted the importance of CPR training for public transportation staff. "Rohidas Ramchandra Pawar is now in stable condition, underscoring the importance of equipping transport personnel with life-saving skills," stated an official of BEST.

Both passengers and authorities lauded Lad's decisive actions, emphasizing the crucial role of such skills in handling emergencies within public transport. Another official from BEST praised the incident, saying, "This showcases BEST's commitment to passenger safety through proactive CPR training for all conductors."

"The incident serves as a testament to the effectiveness of emergency preparedness training within public transportation, showcasing the pivotal role that well-trained personnel can play in critical situations," said a passengers activist.