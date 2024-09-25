Mumbai: 'No Female Staff, No Privacy' - Shocking Conditions Exposed At Dharavi Sports Complex During School Annual Boxing Championship

'The incompetence displayed by the management is nothing short of shocking.' | X @DrJyotiEGaikwad

Mumbai: Members of the Mumbai District Boxing Association have raised serious concerns about safety and mismanagement at the Dharavi Sports Complex. A recent post by Dr. Jyoti E. Gaikwad has gone viral, highlighting alarming issues during the Annual Inter-School Boxing Championship, held from September 23 to 27.

"Absolutely appalled by the utter mismanagement of the Dharavi Sports Complex! This is not how we treat our future champions," said the X post.

Key issues highlighted by Dr. Jyoti include:

1. Lack of Female Support Staff: No trained female staff were present to assist during the event, compromising the safety and comfort of female athletes.

2. Chaotic Weigh-in Process: The weigh-in was poorly organized, with no privacy or separate rooms for female boxers.

3. Inappropriate Staff Access: Male staff walked freely in and out during the weigh-ins, adding to the discomfort of young female participants.

4. Long Wait Times: Athletes faced a three-hour wait before the weigh-in began, exacerbating their anxiety and dehydration.

5. Deteriorating Facility Conditions: The complex, initially envisioned by her late father, Loknete Eknath Gaikwad ji as a nurturing space, is now a shadow of its former self, suffering under private management.

See the post below:

She expressed her dissapointment, questioning, "Is this how we treat our future champions? Can we expect them to perform when they're left feeling unsafe and humiliated?"

Dr. Gaikwad further said, "No compromises on the safety of our girls, especially as Maharashtra faces a surge in crimes against women."

She called on the government to swiftly restore dignity and safety to the Dharavi Sports Complex, declaring, "We will not stop fighting until these girls are safe and given the respect they deserve."

Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, also expressed her disappointment and concern over the mismanagement and negligence at the Dharavi Sports Complex, saying, "Such mismanagement and negligence cannot be allowed. This must be immediately addressed. Our budding boxing champions need to feel safe and comfortable to be able to compete well."